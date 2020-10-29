Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV

“The Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project will feature no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments,” according to the announcement.

Last March, Sheindlin said “Judge Judy,” which debuted in 1996, would end production in 2021. But the show will continue to be shown, through a two-year deal that CBS made with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program.

The tough-talking former New York family court judge's popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV.

When Sheindlin announced her eventual departure from “Judge Judy” on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, she also said another show was ahead.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin, 78, told DeGeneres.