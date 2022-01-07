Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended

The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.

Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.