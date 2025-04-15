Breaking: JUST IN: Coming Liberty Collective unveils restaurants

Judge in Colorado puts temporary hold on removals sought by Trump under 18th century wartime law

A federal judge has put a temporary hold on deportations of immigrants in Colorado who face possible removal under President Donald Trump's invocation of an 18th century law known as the Alien Enemies Act
FILE - A member of law enforcement stand near an entrance to an apartment complex during a raid by federal agents Feb. 5, 2025, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A member of law enforcement stand near an entrance to an apartment complex during a raid by federal agents Feb. 5, 2025, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Nation & World
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked deportations of immigrants in Colorado who face possible removal under President Donald Trump's invocation of an 18th century law known as the Alien Enemies Act.

District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney issued the emergency order Monday night after the American Civil Liberties Union requested it on behalf of two Venezuelan men being held in Denver who feared they would be falsely accused of belonging to the gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump has contended is invading the United States.

Sweeney's order temporarily bars removal of all noncitizens who are currently in custody in the District of Colorado and who may be subject to removal under the Alien Enemies Act, which Trump invoked last month. The act has been used only three other times in American history, most recently to intern Japanese-American citizens during World War II.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that anyone being deported under the declaration deserved a hearing in federal court first.

That led federal judges in New York and Texas to place temporary holds on deportations in those areas until Trump's Republican administration presents a procedure for allowing such appeals. Sweeney's order follows in their footsteps.

Sweeney's order is in effect for 14 days, and she has scheduled an April 21 hearing in the case.

President Donald Trump departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein's retrial after court...
2
The Latest: Trump considers a pause on his auto tariffs
3
Wall Street ticks higher in a rare quiet day following weeks of tariff...
4
Plans to celebrate America's 250th anniversary were underway. Then came...
5
West Point graduate becomes the first woman to compete in the grueling...