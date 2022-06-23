Judge homers twice, Yankees come back to beat Rays 5-4

Paredes, who homered three times in the Rays' 5-4 win Tuesday night, hit his ninth homer of the season leading off the second against starter Jordan Montgomery. Vidal Brujan added a two-run homer in the same inning to put Tampa Bay up 3-0.

Rays starter Shane Baz pitched 4 2/3 innings in his sixth major league start, giving up one run and four hits while striking out six. He struck out Judge with the bases loaded on his final pitch.

The Yankees left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth while scoring only one run. But Judge, who had homered in the fourth off Baz, led off the seventh with another home run off Colin Poche, cutting the Rays' lead to 4-3.

Trevino's sixth home run came off Ralph Garza Jr. (0-2) after Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the eighth with a walk, one of eight issued by Rays pitchers over the final five innings.

Montgomery gave up more than three earned runs for the first time in his 14 starts this season. He permitted four runs and nine hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement syndrome) gave up one hit in three shutout innings in his first rehab start for Class A Tampa.

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right quad strain) played six innings in the first of his three scheduled rehab games with Triple-A Durham. ... After his fourth rehab outing for Durham on Tuesday, RHP Luis Patino (left oblique strain) will need at least three more, according to manager Kevin Cash. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge underwent Tommy John surgery.

HOMER PARADE

Paredes became the first player in Rays history to homer in four straight at-bats, and the first major leaguer to do it since Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox in August 2020.

Paredes' streak of home runs was interrupted Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch in his fourth plate appearance.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70 ERA) attempts to become the AL’s first nine-game winner Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.

Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.00) pitches Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with second baseman DJ LeMahieu after the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with second baseman DJ LeMahieu after the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. walks on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. walks on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, celebrates with Josh Lowe after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, celebrates with Josh Lowe after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz walks to the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz walks to the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz heads to the dugout after being removed during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz heads to the dugout after being removed during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette