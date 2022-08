Judge hits homer No. 46, but Red Sox rally to beat Yanks 3-2

Lou Trivino (1-7) allowed two hits and recorded one out for the Yankees, who remain 10 games ahead in their division despite losing three straight and eight of nine.

Judge hit the first pitch of the third inning 429 feet, over the Monster Seats and onto Lansdowne Street for his 100th RBI; he is on a pace to hit 66 home runs. He also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, reaching base at least three times for the fifth game in a row.

Jose Trevino had two hits, and Anthony Rizzo had a first-inning double to drive in Judge.

FOR STARTERS

Yankees starter Domingo Germán was charged with one run on five hits and two walks, striking out four in six innings.

Nathan Eovaldi dodged the loss when the Red Sox rallied in the ninth. He allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out three in six innings.

INFIELD SPRY

With Andrew Benintendi on first and Trevino at the plate, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts let a popup drop, then flipped it to second base for the force out. The decision left Trevino at first instead of Benintendi, a faster runner.

SHORT HOPS

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson threw out a ceremonial first pitch. ... The Red Sox played a highlight video for Benintendi, a member of the 2018 World Series championship team. He had not played in Fenway Park since the Red Sox traded him to Kansas City before the 2021 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Donaldson shook it off after going over the dugout railing in pursuit of a foul popup. He remained in the game.

Red Sox: Kiké Hernández went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in a rehab appearance for the Double-A Portland SeaDogs. He batted second and played center field. He could rejoin the Red Sox as soon as Tuesday. ... RHP Tyler Danish also appeared for Portland, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in one inning, striking out two.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (4-9) pitches for New York against Boston’s Kutter Crawford (3-4) in Game 2 of the three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a single by J.D. Martinez during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a single by J.D. Martinez during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox with Anthony Rizzo during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox with Anthony Rizzo during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with Josh Donaldson (28) after scoring on a double by Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with Josh Donaldson (28) after scoring on a double by Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Hudson smiles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Hudson smiles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi reacts to an RBI double by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi reacts to an RBI double by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers makes the catch on a popup by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers makes the catch on a popup by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, left, scores next to New York Yankees' Jose Trevino on a single by J.D. Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, left, scores next to New York Yankees' Jose Trevino on a single by J.D. Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer