Judge hits 55th homer, Yanks mark for right-handed hitters

Louie Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander making his big league debut, allowed just one hit before Judge lined a 2-1 changeup 374 feet into the left-field seats in the fourth inning.

Judge surpassed the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees' season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth's season high of 60 in 1927.