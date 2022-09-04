Judge hits 53rd HR, Yankees stop Rays, avoid 3-game sweep

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning by Carapazza for arguing after Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached on catcher’s interference.

The benches briefly emptied when Josh Donaldson took issue after a 3-0 pitch from Rays opener Shawn Armstrong was up-and-in leading off the second. Donaldson barked at the right-hander, but there were no significant incidents.

Judge connected on the second pitch of the game from Armstrong (2-2), sending a drive into the left-field stands. The slugger, who had a ninth-inning homer in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Rays, flied out to the edge of the warning track in center with two on to end the eighth.

Judge opened the seventh with a double, advanced to third on DJ LeMahieu's groundout and scored to make it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Oswaldo Cabrera.

Montas (5-11), who struck out seven without a walk, was pulled after making 93 pitches. The right-hander, 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA in his first five starts since being acquired from Oakland, had two outings earlier this season against the Rays while with the Athletics and has limited them to one earned run over 18 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with two out in the seventh before Jonathan Loaisiga retired Díaz on broken-bat grounder.

With runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, LeMahieu hit a foul that was caught by catcher Christian Bethancourt at the screen. Boone argued the ball gazed the netting, but the call stood after a video review.

Later in the fifth, struggling Giancarlo Stanton flied out to deep right with the base loaded to end the inning. He went 0 for 5, and has four hits in 35 at-bats since returning from an Achilles injury.

TURNOUT

The announced crowd was a sellout at 25,025. The series average was 21,555, well above the Rays' home season average of 14,023.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Andrew Benintendi (right wrist) was scheduled to have a CT scan Sunday. … Boone is hopeful that 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) will resume baseball activities Monday.

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (left shoulder impingement) threw at 75 feet. … 2B Brandon Lowe (bruised right elbow) is taking batting practice.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (12-4) and Minnesota RHP Chris Archer (2-7) are Monday’s starters in New York. Taillon was hit in the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday.

Rays: Will face Boston RHP Michael Wacha (10-1) on Monday.

