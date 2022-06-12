Judge hits 2 of Yanks' 6 HRs in rout of Cubs, 10th win in 11

The Yankees are a major league-best 43-16. The four other times they won at least 43 of their first 59 games, they won the World Series — in 1928, 1939, 1953 and 1998.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed five hits in seven innings, struck out five, walked none and got 12 outs via ground balls.

Ron Marinaccio and Lucas Luetge pitched a hitless inning each, and the Yankees tied the Mets for the big league lead with their ninth shutout — the Yankees' most at this point of the season since 1967.

Chicago lost its fifth straight, matching its longest skid this season, and at 23-35 dropped a season-worst 12 games under .500. Schwarmer allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings in his third career start, his ERA rising from 1.50 to 4.24.

The Cubs have gone hitless in 40 at-bats with runners in scoring position since Patrick Wisdom’s RBI double in the eighth inning Sunday against St. Louis.

Torres followed Stanton’s drive by homering for the second straight night and with 12 this season matched his total for 2020 and 21 combined.

Trevino raised his average to .309 with three hits and tied his career best with five home runs in 102 plate appearances, a total he reached in 302 with Texas last year.

After Stanton and Torres went back-to-back, Trevino hit a drive off the left field foul pole in the sixth. Judge homered into the left-center field seats two batters later. Rizzo made it 6-0 when he homered into the right field seats and flipped his bat before completing his trot around the bases.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI single and Judge added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

STREAK ENDS

Chicago rookie Christopher Morel went 0 for 4 and saw his on-base streak to start his career end at 22 games. It was the longest by a Cubs rookie and the longest by a first-year player since Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli opened his career by reaching in 24 straight for Tampa Bay in 2003.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Placed LHP Wade Miley on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain. Miley was activated Friday but lasted three innings before exiting. Seiya Suzuki remained on the IL with a sprained left ring finger. He took batting practice and could be activated Sunday. … 2B Nick Madrigal (groin tightness) was held out of the starting lineup. … RHP Michael Rucker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to replace Miley.

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendinitis) threw a bullpen session.

UP NEXT:

RHP Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17 ERA), coming off his first loss this year, starts Sunday night for the Cubs against Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo watches his home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo watches his home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo after the Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in a baseball game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo after the Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in a baseball game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated by Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated by Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer, foreground, looks at a new ball after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer, foreground, looks at a new ball after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger