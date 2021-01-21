Judge gives preliminary OK to $641M Flint water deal

Separately, experts have blamed the river water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths in the Flint area. They believe there wasn't enough chlorine in the water to fight off bacteria.

Snyder, a Republican, was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint. Eight other people were also charged, including two health department officials who are blamed for the deaths of nine people with Legionnaires'.

The settlement was announced in August by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, who were elected in 2018 while the litigation was pending.

The agreement makes money available to every Flint child who was exposed to the water, every adult who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills, Levy said. Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015, when Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha publicly reported elevated lead levels in children.

Attorneys representing Flint residents have said 80% of payments will go to people who were under 18 when the river water was used. The estates of people who died from Legionnaires' would qualify for $300,000 to $1.5 million.

The judge has not yet determined legal fees.

“At last, the victims of the Flint water crisis no longer have to hope for a day of reckoning," said attorney Corey Stern, who represents 4,000 people. “This settlement promises to deliver restitution for the families, and children most especially, whose lives were senselessly and permanently damaged because they were denied their basic right to safe, clean drinking water.”

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

FILE - Flint resident Mohammed Busaqir loads a fellow resident's vehicle with cases of free bottled water during World Water Day on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Flint. A judge granted preliminary approval Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by lead-contaminated water. The settlement includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, although Flint, an area hospital and an engineering firm are also part of the agreement. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

FILE - In this April 22, 2019 file photo, Ja'Kayla Norris, front left, loads vehicles with free bottled water alongside other volunteers in Flint, Mich. A judge granted preliminary approval Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by lead-contaminated water. The settlement includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, although Flint, an area hospital and an engineering firm are also part of the agreement. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May