Judge gives Dutch boy OK for vaccine amid parental dispute

The judge at the Northern Netherlands Court in Groningen said the father's concerns about short-term side effects were “understandable” but added that the side effects he cited are very rare and treatable and were taken into consideration by Dutch health authorities when they approved COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The judge said the father's concerns about long-term side effects “lack any factual foundation.”

Lawyers for the parents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The mother's lawyer, Bennie Werink, told Dutch broadcaster RTV Noord the case was the first he had seen in which a family dispute about vaccination ended up in court.