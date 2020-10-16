Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

The preliminary hearing began Tuesday and wrapped up Friday. Agent Richard Trask testified that members of anti-government paramilitary groups from several states discussed abducting Whitmer or Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam during a June meeting in Ohio.

Fox and Croft were among those who attended that session, according to testimony and federal court documents. But it was not clear if talk of targeting Northam went beyond that meeting, and nothing from the complaint or Trask’s testimony indicated that anyone had been charged with a plot involving Northam.

The men could get up to life in prison if convicted.

Several of their defense attorneys implied during questioning on Tuesday and Friday that their clients were “big talkers” who did not intend to follow through with action.

They also questioned whether the government had proven that the men had formed an agreement and that all of them intended to participate.

“It’s loose talk,” Scott Graham, an attorney for Franks, said. “And again, the point is: What has been done to show you that there was an actual agreement?”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler, though, argued that the group repeatedly took steps to protect their communication by using encrypted chat tools and worried that federal authorities had infiltrated the group.

Individual defendants also participated in surveillance of Whitmer’s northern Michigan home, Kessler said, rejecting defense attorneys’ implication that the men participated in paramilitary group exercises without a specific goal or plan.

“You’re crossing a pretty serious line when you go in the middle of the night in multiple cars and stage up at a gas station and ... you go to the house of the sitting governor of the state to go surveil their house at night,” Kessler said.

Berens agreed, saying prosecutors didn’t have to show the men “signed on a dotted line.”

A preliminary hearing is sometimes described as a mini-trial but requires a lower standard of proof — probable cause — than a criminal trial. Berens found that the information presented in testimony and in court documents showed the men had a unified purpose — to kidnap Whitmer — allowing the case to move forward.

“The fact that (the plan) was likely to be unsuccessful or difficult to accomplish” isn’t relevant to decide whether there is probable cause that they made a plan, she said.

Seven other men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Michigan's attorney general charged an eighth person — a Wisconsin man — in that case on Thursday.

___

Associated Press reporter John Flesher contributed from Traverse City. Foody reported from Chicago.

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Kaleb Franks is shown in a booking photo. Franks is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Caserta is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo. Garbin is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Harris is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Fox is one of several people charged with plotting to target law enforcement and attack the state Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. The announcement comes after six others were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in reaction to what they viewed as her "uncontrolled power," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in federal court. (Kent County Sheriff via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited