Judge erases conviction of man in fire that killed 5 kids

McDonald said her staff uncovered a video of a police interview with a 13-year-old survivor who had looked at a photo lineup of possible suspects in 2000 and said Deering wasn't involved in the fire.

Separately, jurors and Deering’s lawyer were never told that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him and in other cases, McDonald said.

Deering is “fully innocent” and “never should have been tried in this case in the first place,” his team at the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school said in a court filing.

Law students earlier had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” Those requests were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.