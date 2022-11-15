journal-news logo
X

Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

Nation & World
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul after prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one of his accusers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench dismissed two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation against the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The move had appeared likely since the trial's opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors during opening statements only mentioned four women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe #5.

The prosecutors at first kept the charges in place and left open the possibility that the woman would testify, while Weinstein's defense had sought a definitive decision on the issue.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, are two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said he didn't engage in non-consensual sex.

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

In Other News
1
Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment
2
Slain football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious
3
UK polar research ship to make 2nd voyage to Antarctica
4
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
5
Biden asks for more than $37 billion in Ukraine aid
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top