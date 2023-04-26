Judge drives in 3, helps Yanks avoid sweep at Twins

Judge is batting .316 with 31 runs, 12 doubles, 10 homers, 28 RBIs and 31 walks in 33 career starts against the Twins, reaching base in all but one of those games.

Jose Miranda homered twice and Joey Gallo also went deep against Yankees starter Domingo Germán (2-2), who pitched into the seventh inning with five hits and six runs allowed.

The Twins secured the season series with their 6-2 win on Tuesday, their first over the Yankees since 2001. The Twins still haven't swept a single series from their biggest nemesis since a two-game set at the Metrodome in 1998.

Germán beat the Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 15, when he had 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings with just one run allowed and the Twins believed he was pitching with excess rosin on his hand. An umpire checked his hands extensively after the third and before the fourth, when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after angrily complaining that the umpires didn't make Germán fully wash off the sticky stuff by allowing some to stay on his pinkie.

Maeda, who went 19 months between starts before his first of this season because of Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery, was struck on April 20 in Boston by an 111 mph line drive off the bat of Jarren Duran. He described the experience through his interpreter afterward as excruciatingly painful. That turn had been pushed back to give him extra rest for some mild arm fatigue he'd been feeling in the early stage of his comeback.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (4-0, 0.79 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday night to begin a four-game series at Texas. LHP Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA) pitches for the Rangers.

Twins: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-2, 3.32 ERA) starts on Thursday night to open a four-game series against Kansas City. RHP Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.61 ERA) pitches for the Royals.

