Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.

He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States.

But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was no basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia.

Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the case, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”

