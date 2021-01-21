Judge denies request to delay cop's trial in Floyd's death

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled this month that Derek Chauvin will stand trial in March, as scheduled, and will be tried separately from the other three former officers who are charged in Floyd’s death. Earlier this week, prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider both decisions and to try all four officers together this summer, citing COVID-19 concerns as a primary factor.

Cahill denied prosecutors' request based on the facts and proceedings already in the court record.