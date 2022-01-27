Judge denies media ban ahead of cop's trial over Taylor raid

“The public’s ultimate confidence in the verdict hinges on everyone knowing that a fair and impartial jury has been seated,” he said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot to death by police who used a narcotics warrant to kick in her door. Her boyfriend, fearing an intruder, fired a shot that struck an officer before the police returned fire. No drugs were found in her home.

Hankison, who is the only officer who took part in the raid to be charged, will stand trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into an apartment next door to Taylor's that night. There will be no media restrictions once the trial begins.

Taylor’s case has resonated among Black Americans, partly because many believe that Black women who are killed by police receive less consideration than cases involving the extrajudicial killing of Black men. Taylor’s name and the names of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — Black men who died in encounters with police and vigilantes — were rallying cries during the racial justice protests seen around the world in 2020.

When the Kentucky Attorney General announced in September of that year that no charges would be filed against officers for Taylor’s death, the decision stung many who believed the justice system would work in the ways it did in the Floyd and Arbery cases, which resulted in murder convictions.