Judge denies bail for Rushdie's attacker, bars interviews

Khomeini issued an edict in 1989 demanding Rushdie's death over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous. A semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million.

Matar's lawyer complained that the media coverage could potentially lead to a biased jury.

“He’s entitled to a fair trial. He’s entitled to due process, no matter what he’s accused of,” Barone said.

Judge David Foley declined that request, but he ordered the lawyers involved in the case not to give interviews.

“No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue,” the judge said.

Rushdie, 75, is getting treatment in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said during the court hearing that Matar stabbed Mr. Rushdie a dozen times in the neck, stomach, chest, hand and right eye, before he could be stopped by shocked bystanders.

“He doesn’t care about his own freedom, judge, and is so driven by his motives that his mission to kill Mr. Rushdie is greater in his mind and outweighs his own personal freedom,” Schmidt told the judge.

The author was seated in a chair at the lakeside retreat Aug. 12, waiting to be introduced for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression when Matar jumped onstage.

Henry Reese, 73, the cofounder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruising and other minor injuries.

Matar, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, with his mother, is charged with attempted murder and assault. He could get decades in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. An Iranian government official denied on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Combined Shape Caption FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. An Iranian government official denied on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

