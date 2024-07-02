BreakingNews
Middletown remains found in trash can are human, police and coroner’s office confirm

Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity

Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity
Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity.

