Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law

However, in response, the state issued a rule saying a person’s gender could not be changed on their birth certificate at all unless there was a clerical error.

Moses said his initial ruling required the state to revert to the 2017 rules.

But rather than reverting to the 2017 rules, the health department “refused to issue corrections to birth certificates for weeks in violation of the order,” Moses wrote.

The law was challenged by two transgender people born in Montana who wanted to correct their birth certificates.

The legal dispute comes as conservative lawmakers in numerous states including Montana have sought to restrict transgender rights, including banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports. A different Montana judge last week determined a law passed by state lawmakers seeking to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams was unconstitutional.

Combined Shape Caption Montana District Judge Michael Moses gestures during a court hearing over a state health department rule that prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Moses struck down the rule at the conclusion of the hearing. (AP Photos/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown Combined Shape Caption Montana District Judge Michael Moses gestures during a court hearing over a state health department rule that prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Moses struck down the rule at the conclusion of the hearing. (AP Photos/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown

Combined Shape Caption American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney Malita Picasso is seen after presenting arguments against a state rule that prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates during a hearing in Montana District Court, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont. A judge struck down the rule. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown Combined Shape Caption American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney Malita Picasso is seen after presenting arguments against a state rule that prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates during a hearing in Montana District Court, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont. A judge struck down the rule. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown

Combined Shape Caption Montana Assistant Solicitor General Katie Smithgall, right at podium, addresses the court during a hearing in state District Court on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont., defending the state's adoption of a rule that made it harder for transgender people to change their birth certificate. District Court Judge Michael Moses said the rule violated an April court order. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown Combined Shape Caption Montana Assistant Solicitor General Katie Smithgall, right at podium, addresses the court during a hearing in state District Court on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Billings, Mont., defending the state's adoption of a rule that made it harder for transgender people to change their birth certificate. District Court Judge Michael Moses said the rule violated an April court order. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown