Judge chastises government for not producing census records

Government attorney Alexander Sverdlov said the attorneys had been hampered by trying to review more than 8,000 documents in a short amount of time.

“We have been working around the clock on these issues," Sverdlov said.

Earlier this month, Koh issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down 2020 census filed operations until a hearing is held Thursday on a request for a preliminary injunction.

The temporary restraining order was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups that had sued the Census Bureau. They are demanding it restore its previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. The coalition had argued the earlier deadline would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities in the census, leading to an inaccurate count.

During Monday's virtual hearing, Koh also expressed concern for residents displaced by wildfires in the West and hurricanes along the Gulf Coast. She asked the government attorneys to provide details on how the Census Bureau plans to continue counting households in disaster areas, noting she was in San Jose where there have been health warnings against going outside for almost a month because of wildfires.

“Are you saying, 'We are cutting our losses and we don't care?'" Koh said. “What is the Census Bureau planning to do?"

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP