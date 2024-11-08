Judge cancels court deadlines in Trump's 2020 election case after his presidential win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case canceled any remaining court deadlines Friday after prosecutors said they need time to assess “the appropriate course going forward” after the Republican’s presidential victory this week.

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Smith's team has been evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases before the president-elect takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.