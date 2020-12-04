Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit 'bizarre'

The judge questioned why Trump wasn't going directly to the Legislature if he wants lawmakers to get involved with naming electors. Bock said Trump needed the court to rule that the election was “invalid" so the Legislature could get involved. He also said that the term “remand,” which is typically used to describe when one court sends a case to a lower court, was “inartful.”

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cast serious doubt in the week on whether the Legislature might change the state's electors from Biden to Trump backers. Steineke tweeted a clip of actor Dana Carvey playing President George H.W. Bush saying, “Not gonna do it.”

There are also three other lawsuits in Wisconsin, one in federal court in two in state court, filed by Trump allies seeking to overturn Biden's win. Trump has lost multiple lawsuits in other battleground states as part of a longshot effort to overturn Biden's victory. Even if he were to prevail in Wisconsin, the state's 10 Electoral College votes would not be enough to hand him reelection.

Ludwig scheduled a daylong virtual hearing in Trump's federal lawsuit for Thursday.

Bock urged the judge to expedite the case, noting that the Electoral College members were voting on Dec. 14. Ludwig said he was sensitive to the time concerns, but that Trump could have raised the issues in November.

“There’s a little bit of the time crunch being created by the plaintiff," Bock said.