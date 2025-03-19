Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration
FILE - Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Nation & World
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and MATTHEW DALY – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration.

The order by U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan prevents — for now — the Environmental Protection Agency from ending the grant program, which totaled $20 billion.

Chutkan's order also blocks Citibank, which holds the money on behalf of the EPA, from transferring the money back to the government or anyone else.

Climate United Fund and other groups had sued the EPA, its administrator Lee Zeldin and Citibank, saying they had illegally denied the groups access to $14 billion awarded last year through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, commonly referred to as a “green bank." The program was created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to finance clean energy and climate-friendly projects.

Zeldin accused the grant recipients of mismanagement, fraud and self-dealing and froze the grants.

FILE - Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Grief-stricken town in North Macedonia prepares for burials as...
2
Previously classified files related to JFK assassination released
3
Trump fires 2 Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission, seeking more...
4
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender...
5
Warriors' Stephen Curry sits out game against the Bucks due to 'mental...