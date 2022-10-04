Judge bars enforcement of ban on guns at city parks, pools

Kenny spokesperson Kevin Lessard said officials were reviewing the decision and were disappointed by the outcome that “prevents city employees from making the reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leave a recreation facility."

“The mayor’s executive order was intended to prevent the senseless violence that is interfering with the safety of children, families and staff in what must be safe places,” he said.

Roberts said his ruling was based “purely on legal questions.” But he also quoted two opinions strongly suggesting a need to revisit a 1996 state Supreme Court decision that state lawmakers have the authority to preempt local gun-control laws. Roberts said he “shares, echoes, and amplifies" the sentiments of those opinions.

The ceremonial signing came a day after Kenney spoke at the funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three shot and killed earlier in the month outside of the city recreation center where she worked. A 14-year-old, who was firing at another group of teens, has since been charged in Fletcher’s shooting death.

Hours after the signing, five shooters ambushed a group of teenagers outside a northwest Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage, killing a 14-year-old and wounding four others.

The city had just passed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll that ended up being the highest in at least six decades.