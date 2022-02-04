Judge awards millions to lawyers in Flint water settlement

Flint residents are likely to net more than $400 million when fees are subtracted.

The settlement covers Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of the deal is earmarked for kids.

There is no safe level of lead. It can harm a child’s brain development and cause attention and behavior problems.

In addition to the $39.6 million awarded to the lead attorneys, Levy set a detailed schedule of what lawyers can receive when claims are paid. There is a cap of 25% in some categories.

“It was fair, it was just, it was thoughtful,” said Michael Pitt, an attorney in the long-running litigation.

John O’Connor, a San Francisco lawyer who has testified as a fee expert in more than 200 cases, said Levy's decision was fair.

“It's a very complicated formula,” he said. “This is a healthy fee award, there's no doubt about it. But the court seemed impressed with the diligence of counsel. ... These guys were taking on a big action. It took a lot of work."

Lawsuits are pending against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, McLaren and engineering firms.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez