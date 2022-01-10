Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne’s airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia, which is organizing the tournament that starts on Jan. 17, and two medical panels.

“The point I’m somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?” Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic's interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed a “repeated appeal to the officers with which he was dealing that to his understanding, uncontradicted, he had done absolutely everything that he understood was required in order for him to enter Australia,” Wood said.

Djokovic has been under guard in hotel quarantine in Melbourne since Thursday, when his visa was canceled.

But the judge ordered that the world No. 1-ranked tennis player be released from hotel quarantine during his court hearing. It was not clear where Djokovic relocated to during his hearing. He did not appear on screen in the first hours of the virtual hearing.

Lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will make their submission later Monday on why Djokovic should be deported.

Djokovic's lawyers submitted 11 grounds for appeal against his visa cancellation.

The lawyers described the cancellation as “seriously illogical,” irrational and legally unreasonable.

The virtual hearing crashed several times because of an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the proceedings.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

McGuirk reported from Canberra.

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, stands with Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley during the trophy presentation at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb 21, 2021. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022, after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Caption A protester holds a banner outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where the world No. 1 -ranked tennis player Djokovic is detained in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He has been confined to the detention hotel in Melbourne pending a court hearing on Monday, a week before the start of the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Caption Serbian priests hold a service for Novak Djokovic and his supporters outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption Serbian priests and supporters of Novak Djokovic hold a service outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption A young girl embraces her mother as Serbian priests hold a service for Novak Djokovic and his supporters outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)