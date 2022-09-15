Judge asked to approve fund for U-Michigan doc's victims

Former athletes, students and others who had no connection to the university — mostly men — said they were molested by Anderson during routine physicals or other visits.

Coaches, trainers and other staff in the athletic department did not question Anderson's status, despite complaints, rumors and even jokes among athletes about his behavior, according to a report commissioned by the school.

The settlement is one of several by universities following sex abuse scandals. Michigan State University paid $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor and a doctor for USA Gymnastics.

