Judge approves settlement in women's sports case at Brown

“These are valuable benefits for our women athletes in the face of a growing national trend to shrink college sports programs across the country,” Labinger added.

The June motion by student-athletes represented by attorneys with the ACLU of Rhode Island, Public Justice and two private law firms, alleged that the cuts violated the 1998 pact known as the Cohen agreement after the lead plaintiff.

The 1998 agreement had stemmed from a legal challenge to Brown’s decision to cut women’s gymnastics and volleyball in the early 1990s.

Public Justice attorney Arthur Bryant called the settlement “a great victory for our clients — the female student-athletes and potential student-athletes at Brown — and everyone committed to advancing gender equity.”