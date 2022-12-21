Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

“He's a great Yankee on the field, off the field. leadership off the charts,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said.

Judge sat on a dais at Yankee Stadium between his wife, Samantha, and Steinbrenner. Flanking them were Jeter; Judge's agent, Page Odle; Yankees president Randy Levine; general manager Brian Cashman; manager Aaron Boone and chief operating officer Lonn Trost.

Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

A four-time All-Star, he hit .311 this year and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

Owner George Steinbrenner decided to make Jeter captain in June 2003, having the team announce the decision at a news conference in Cincinnati when the Yankees were in town to play the Reds. Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as the Yankees' controlling owner in November 2008.

Earlier Yankees captains included Clark Griffith (1903-05), Kid Elberfeld (1906-08), Willie Keeler (1909), Hal Chase (1910-11), Frank Chance (1913 to midseason), Rollie Zelder (1913 midseason until end), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914-21), Babe Ruth (1922) and Lou Gehrig (1935-39).

