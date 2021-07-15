Judge allows R Kelly to shake up legal team ahead of trial

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly granted a request by Kelly's top two attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, of Chicago, to withdraw from the high-profile case amid a falling-out among Kelly's team of lawyers. Greenberg and Leonard told the judge it would be "impossible" for them to continue representing Kelly.

Thursday's hearing came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly's long-delayed sex-trafficking trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 9 in Brooklyn federal court.