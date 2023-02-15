Juan Felipe Herrera wins Frost lifetime achievement medal

Herrera, 74, is known for such collections as “Half the World in Light” and “187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border." He was poet laureate from 2015-17.

"His poems move as he moves — through nature, through working-class communities of color, through political protests — though it would be more accurate to say he moves with them, for while Herrera is a keen observer he is never just looking on," reads his citation Wednesday from the Poetry Society of America’s Board of Governors.