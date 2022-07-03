journal-news logo
JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston hits off the sixth tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

J.T. Poston hits off the sixth tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

Poston finished at 21-under 263. He opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67.

Bezuidenhout shot a 66, and Grillo had a 69.

Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under with Scott Stallings (70).

Poston birdied the first three holes, bogeyed Nos. 5 and 6 and parred the next 10. He made a 4-footer for birdie on the par-5 17th and parred the 18th.

The 29-year-old player from Hickory, North Carolina, won a week after tying for second in Connecticut in the Travelers Championship. He also won the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

The British Open is July 14-17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

J.T. Poston walks to the sixth tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

J.T. Poston watches his shot off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

J.T. Poston watches his shot off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

