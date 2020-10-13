JPMorgan's 3Q results improve as bank sees few loan losses

Since the pandemic spread across the U.S. in March, banks like JPMorgan had been setting aside billions to cover loans that once were fine but suddenly were in question due to the economic shutdowns. Banking executives argued that they were aggressively trying to mark down loans in the early months of the pandemic, in an effort to not surprise investors and regulators with chronic losses over several quarters.

Further, many economic indicators have markedly improved since the pandemic shutdowns of April and May. Unemployment, albeit still high, is down from historic records earlier in the year and many states have done phased re-openings of their economies over the summer. This has led a good number of investors and economists to predict that — at least economically — the worst is over when it comes to the pandemic.