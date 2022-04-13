JPMorgan profits drop 42%, bank writes off Russian assets

The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.72 a share, according to FactSet.

Much of JPMorgan's profit decline came because, the year before, the bank released more than $4 billion in credit reserves tied to the improving economy and waning COVID-19 pandemic. For more than a year, JPMorgan and other banks had been releasing the funds they had socked away to cover potentially bad loans. Those releases had boosted the bank's profits significantly, but investors knew these one-time bumps in profits were temporary.