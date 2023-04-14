JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil

With JPMorgan's strong results, as well as the solid results from Wells Fargo on Friday, there seem to be few signs of potential trouble in the banking system — at among the nation's biggest, most complex financial institutions.

The nation's biggest bank by assets posted a profit of $12.62 billion, compared to a profit of $8.28 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the bank earned $4.10 a share, up from $2.63 a share a year ago, beating analysts' expectations.