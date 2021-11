Joyful reunions as Malaysia-Singapore land border reopens

A Malaysian man kissed and hugged his baby whom he met for the first time, while another woman sank tearfully into her father's arms. More than 100,000 Malaysians were believed stuck in the island-state after the border closed in March 2020.

“It's surreal, doesn’t feel real at all because it's been a while not coming home," said Malaysian Cheong Weng Yin. "I have been feeling very nervous until I set foot here.”

Across the border, Chua Pei Sze and her two daughters, age 10 and 7, were first in line for the first bus heading to Malaysia. “Finally we can get to bring my daughters to see their grandmother in person ... video calls just aren’t enough,” said the 43-year-old, who works in the shipping industry.

Kavin Raj, 24, said he will surprise his family because they weren't aware that he managed to get a ticket on the first bus. “First thing, I would say, I will have a very good meal in Malaysia,” he said excitedly.

More than 350,000 people crossed the Causeway daily before it was shut, mostly Malaysians working in Singapore due to a favorable exchange rate.

The two countries said the limits on land border crossings will be progressively relaxed to include general travelers and other modes of transportation than buses. A second land link is also expected to be restored soon. Singapore has vaccinated 85% of its population, and Malaysia nearly 80%.

Associated Press writers Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur and Toh Ee Ming in Singapore contributed to this report.

