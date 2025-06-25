Journey man: Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro takes improbable path to majors

So when Pintaro walked into the New York Mets' clubhouse Wednesday, about 2,400 miles from 2,291-seat Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell, Montana, needless to say it was an improbable arrival.

“Pretty cool story, right? I think this is an organizational win, when you're talking about a kid that was pitching independent ball last year,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Credit to him. Obviously, it's not easy what he did.”

Pintaro received a surprise promotion when the struggling Mets shuffled bullpen arms again before Wednesday night's game against Atlanta.

Left-handers José Castillo and Richard Lovelady were designated for assignment. Pintaro was selected to the major league roster, and lefty Brandon Waddell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

The 27-year-old Pintaro is looking to make his major league debut. Born in Pelham, Alabama, he pitched for five seasons from 2017-22 at Shorter University, a small, private Baptist school in Georgia. The right-hander was toiling in independent ball for a second consecutive season when the Mets signed him to a minor league deal in June 2024.

“There was a mix of emotions," Pintaro recalled. "I called my family and we were all crying because I finally got signed.”

He pitched at three levels in the Mets' farm system last year, going 3-6 with a 2.68 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 74 innings while making 15 starts and two relief appearances.

That was good enough to get a look in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects.

“It’s been unreal,” Pintaro told reporters. “It’s been a dream come true. I did six years of college and then I was like, all right, nothing happened. So I went to indy ball in Montana, I was like, I’ll give it one or two more years, see how it goes. That second year, it happened.”

This year, Pintaro was 0-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A Binghamton, where he racked up 57 strikeouts against 15 walks in 42 1/3 innings.

“This is a kid that continues to get people out," Mendoza said. "It’s kind of like a funky delivery, you know? Got a combination of a sinker and a cutter. So, pretty special day for him. Dream come true. And look, with the way where we’re at bullpen-wise, this is a guy that can give us up to 75-80 pitches if we need to. So, looking for length here, and we’ll go from there.”

Pintaro had just been promoted to Triple-A this week when he was re-routed to the big leagues. He was driven to Syracuse on Tuesday morning and caught the team bus to Rochester for a road series against the Red Wings. That's where he was informed he was suddenly heading south to New York City to join the Mets.

He thought it was a joke.

“Crazy ride,” Pintaro said.

