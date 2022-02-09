Journalists settle suit over mistreatment covering protests

Evans said he was punched in the face, his credentials were torn off and an officer believed to be a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy forced him to his stomach and knelt on his back.

Other journalists posted photos and videos online showing police detaining them while checking their credentials, and in at least one case spraying chemical irritants.

The ACLU said other portions of the settlement require that the State Patrol be trained on treatment of the media and First Amendment rights.

Litigation continues against other defendants, including the city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County.