Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Several journalists posted photos and videos online from the protests Friday evening showing police detaining them while checking their credentials, and in at least one case spraying chemical irritant at two journalists. A freelance photographer tweeted that an officer pepper-sprayed him, punched him in the face and tore off his credentials before another officer smashed his head into the ground.

“We are extremely troubled by how the media is being treated and have repeatedly shared those concerns with the authorities,” said Suki Dardarian, senior managing editor and vice president at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The freelance photographer didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Scott Wasserman, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said 136 people were arrested during Friday night's protests. None were journalists, he said.

He didn't respond to a follow-up message asking if officers harassed or assaulted any reporters.

Demonstrators using umbrellas as shields approach a point in a perimeter security fence during a protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Demonstrator Michael Odiari pleas for calm during a protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright after a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Law enforcement officers clear an area of demonstrators during a protest over Sunday's fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo