Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers

Many of the winners in the arts Monday were explorations of race and class, in the past and the present. Winners were also announced in several categories honoring journalism.

James Ijames' “Fat Ham,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set at a Black family’s barbecue in the modern South, received the Pulitzer for drama. The late artist Winfred Rembert won in biography for “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” as told to Erin I. Kelly. Rembert, who survived years in prison and a near-lynching in rural Georgia in the 1960s, died last year at age 75.