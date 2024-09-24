Josh Allen throws 4 TD passes and the Bills roll to a 47-10 win over the unraveling Jaguars

And he spread the wealth, completing touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson. James Cook opened the scoring with a 6-yard run.

“It feels good. I'll tell you that,” said Allen, whose 11 games with four TD passes set a team record, surpassing Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

“This could have easily been a game where we had 10 days off and let up on the gas, but didn’t sense that from our guys,” Allen said of Buffalo's extended break following a 31-10 win over Miami on Sept. 12. “A lot of urgency throughout the week.”

Buffalo’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Jaguars to 70 yards, five first downs and a field goal in five first-half possessions. The game was essentially over when Allen completed a 16-yard TD pass to Johnson 19 seconds before halftime.

Safety Damar Hamlin contributed to the rout with his first career interception. He easily picked off Lawrence's overthrown pass intended for rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Five plays later, Allen completed a 27-yard TD pass to Shakir, who caught the ball at the 22 and broke two tackles running up the right sideline for the score.

Hamlin's interception came some 21 months after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati, which was also played on a Monday night.

“We all know my last game and how that game went,” said Hamlin, now a starter after spending last season serving in a backup role. “So to be able to come all the way back from that, and have a special moment, it's all God.”

The four-time defending AFC East champions are off to their first 3-0 start since 2020 and third since coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. They have topped 30 points in each game.

The Jaguars are in free fall. They last opened 0-3 in 2021 under coach Urban Meyer, who was fired before the end of the season.

Jacksonville's latest defeat comes a week after Lawrence expressed his frustrations by saying "We suck right now" following an 18-13 loss to Cleveland. The Jaguars squandered leads of 14-0 and 17-7 in a season-opening loss at Miami.

Lawrence finished 21 of 38 for 178 yards with a touchdown and interception. He’s lost eight straight starts dating to last season, and hasn’t won since he had 364 yards passing in a 24-21 victory at Houston on Nov. 26.

After opening the second half with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Strange, Lawrence’s final two drives ended on downs.

He was yanked with 7:45 left and watched from the sideline with his hands on his collar as backup Mac Jones was sacked and lost a fumble three snaps into his first possession. That led to Ray Davis scoring on a 3-yard run.

More concerning is a Jaguars defense that couldn't find a way to stop Allen. The Bills gained 288 yards, posted 19 first downs and converted 6-of-8 third-down chances and both fourth-down opportunities in the first half alone.

Positioning was an issue, with Cook beating the entire Jaguars defense to the left pylon for his TD. The Jaguars were unable to generate pressure, with Allen buying time as he waited for Kincaid to come across the length of the field and catch a 6-yard pass just inside the end line to make it 13-0. Coleman beat defensive back Montaric Brown by two steps and scored on a 24-yard catch.

The Bills’ run of touchdown drives ended with their first possession of the second half, when they settled for Tyler Bass hitting a 27-yard field goal.

Buffalo’s 31-point lead at the half matched the third largest in team history, and largest since leading Atlanta 38-7 on Nov. 22, 1992.

Injuries

Jacksonville: CB Jarrian Jones did not return after hurting his left shoulder on Buffalo’s opening drive. ... LB Foyesade Oluokun was ruled out with a foot injury. ... RT Anton Harrison was ruled out with a knee injury.

Bills: DB Cam Lewis returned after being evaluated for a head injury.

Up next

Jaguars: At Houston on Sunday.

Bills: Make their third straight prime-time appearance and open a stretch of three straight road games Baltimore on Sunday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP