Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

“Nope,” which opened on 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. “Us” cost around $20 million to produce, while “Get Out” was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide.

Critics were largely positive about " Nope," which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Signs," and is currently resting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.