Jordan Pavlin named editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf

“Her ability to identify the potential of a writer to deliver a transcendent work is nothing short of remarkable,” Knopf publisher and executive vice president Reagan Arthur announced Wednesday.

“Jordan’s reading palate is broad, and her enthusiasm for fine storytelling infectious. She is always willing to go the distance for every writer on our list. But the equally significant contribution Jordan has made to our success is the support she provides to other editors. They know her to be a discerning (and voracious) reader. They trust her assessments. And they call on her for input and advice on almost every acquisition that we make. I, too, lean on Jordan for advice and counsel."