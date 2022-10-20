Joni Mitchell heading back onstage after Newport surprise

Going onstage with musicians like Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford, the band wasn't quite sure how much Mitchell would want to sing.

“She completely took over the show and became the performer that we all know that she is,” Carlile said. “We didn't go to sleep that night. We stayed up until the sun came up. Joni, flat out, loves to perform and she's awesome at it.”

Mitchell left the experience wanting to be back onstage again, Carlile said.

The Gorge appealed to Mitchell because of its beauty and proximity to Canada, where she grew up. It's also home turf for Carlile, who lives in Washington state.

Carlile will perform there on June 9 and open for Mitchell the next night, she said.