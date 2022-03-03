Joni Mitchell, Amy Tan, N. Scott Momaday join arts academy

“Our new members do continue to reflect the diversity of American excellence, as you can see. I’m delighted,” says author and scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah, the academy's new president.

Besides Momaday, literature inductees include “The Joy Luck Club” novelist Amy Tan, the essayist, fiction writer and translator Lydia Davis, Pulitzer winner Elizabeth Strout of “Olive Kitteridge” fame, “The Things They Carried” author Tim O'Brien and the prize-winning poet Terrance Hayes.

Deborah Berke, dean of the Yale School of Architecture, was among the architects voted in, along with Thomas Phifer, whose many previous honors include an arts and letters award from the academy; Michael Van Valkenburgh, whose projects have ranged from Pittsburgh's Allegheny Riverfront Park to Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.; and Mabel O. Wilson, whose Global Africa Lab project was honored by the academy in 2019.

“I look forward to joining a cadre of brilliant creators, so many of whom have been inspirational and influential on my own practice,” Wilson told The Associated Press, citing such current members as poet Claudia Rankine, visual artist Carrie Mae Weems and architect Elizabeth Diller.

In music, the new members besides Lockwood are Pulitzer winning composers John Luther Adams and Jennifer Higdon and two-time Grammy nominee Christopher Theofanidis. Visual artists elected were abstract painter Suzan Frecon, educator and conceptual artist Charles Gaines and cinematographer and filmmaker Arthur Jafa, whose credits range from directing the video for Ye's single “Wash Us in the Blood” to collaborating with director-screenwriter and then-wife Julie Dash on the acclaimed film “Daughters of the Dust.”

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and British painter Bridget Riley were named foreign honorary members, joining previous honorees that include Nobel winner Alice Munro and German artist Gerhard Richter.