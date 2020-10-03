Jones throws deep, No. 2 Alabama tops No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24

Najee Harris rushed for two short touchdowns and safety Daniel Wright scored on a 47-yard interception return against Kellen Mond.

Mond put up big numbers but it wasn't nearly enough. He completed 25 of 44 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns — and the pick six. Ainias Smith had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama has won the last eight meetings and 19 straight home openers, including 14-0 under coach Nick Saban.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The offense couldn't get Isaiah Spiller and the running game going after getting undone by turnovers in a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. Smith, a converted receiver, emerged as another needed threat in the passing game.

Alabama: Any questions about production of the Tide's passing game after Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have been answered. The defense is still not dominating all four quarters.

UP NEXT

Alabama visits Mississippi and former Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Texas A&M hosts another Top 5 team, No. 3 Florida.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25