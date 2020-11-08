Jones, Giants hold on to beat Washington for 2nd victory

Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.

SLIPPERY START

Despite picture-perfect, dry conditions, it looked early on like the ball was covered in grease — or just that this was an NFC East game.

Antonio Gibson fumbled after a 20-yard reception on Washington's first offensive play, and the ball slipped through several players' fingers before New York recovered 26 yards downfield. Jones' 50-yard pass to Mack came on the next snap.

Washington punt returner Isaiah Wright muffed a catch not long after, setting up Gallman's 2-yard TD run.

WHO NEEDS TATE?

Veteran Giants receiver Golden Tate was a healthy scratch and didn't travel with the team days after shouting into a TV camera during a loss to Tampa Bay, “Throw me the ball!" Jones completed passes to 10 players, including Mack, who wouldn't be playing if Tate were in uniform.

SIMS SHOW

The loss was a coming-out party of sorts for Washington receiver Cam Sims. He had three catches for 110 yards Sunday after entering with a total of 88 yards receiving in his first 15 NFL games.

FANS AT FEDEX

Washington's first home game with fans this season included some Giants supporters among the 3,000 in attendance. They were sprinkled throughout the lower bowl at FedEx Field with all nonalcoholic concessions at half price. A Bud Light was going for the kind of price that would make people socially distance from the beer: a cool $14.

INJURIES

New York: The Giants were without running back Devonta Freeman because of an ankle injury.

Washington: After Kyle Allen got knocked out of the game, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen left briefly with a knee injury in the third quarter before returning.

UP NEXT

The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in their second-last NFC East game this season, while Washington visits the Detroit Lions.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) warming up before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) and free safety Logan Ryan (23) to score a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) pointing upwards after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. Also on the field is teammate wide receiver Austin Mack (81). (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) tries to runs past Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago