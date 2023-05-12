Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

“We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well,” Joe says.

They’re also looking forward to hanging out as brothers too, with Nick saying that touring “doesn’t feel like work.”

The tour will criss-cross the U.S. from mid-August until October, with the trio being ultra careful to avoid burnout. The band’s physical and mental health is a priority, says Joe, who believes they can look after themselves and have “a blast while doing it.”

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,’” he says. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

The brothers have set aside a period for family after the release and promo duties for “The Album,” before gearing up to tour in August.

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

