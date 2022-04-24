Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American humor

Since retiring from “The Daily Show” in 2015, Stewart has become a vocal proponent of a number of social causes and one of the most prominent voices in support of health care for Sept. 11 first responders in New York City. He recently returned to television as host of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+.

When Stewart's selection was announced in January, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter hailed his body of work as “equal parts entertainment and truth.”

Rutter said Stewart's career "demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism.”

This will be the first Mark Twain ceremony since Chappelle's in 2019. The award skipped 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from that two-year break, the prize has been presented annually since 1998, with Richard Pryor receiving the first honors.

Other recipients include Carol Burnett (the oldest recipient at age 80), Tina Fey (the youngest at age 40), Eddie Murphy, Jonathan Winters, George Carlin and Lily Tomlin. 2009 recipient Bill Cosby had his prize rescinded in 2018 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption FILE - Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ttelevision host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York, Nov. 30, 2011. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File) Credit: Brad Barket Credit: Brad Barket Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ttelevision host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York, Nov. 30, 2011. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File) Credit: Brad Barket Credit: Brad Barket